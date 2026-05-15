VA Oklahoma City Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

Oklahoma City, OK - VA Oklahoma City Heath Care System (HCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for VA Oklahoma City HCS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

• Convert 5F Respiratory to Step Down Unit Ph1

• EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades

• EHRM NRM Project Support Services

• Renovate for Compliance with Physical Security Manual Phase 1

• Renovate NFS Kitchen

“This funding allows the Oklahoma City Medical Center to continue modernizing and

improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care

for our Veterans in Oklahoma City,” said Wade Vlosich, Health Care System Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064

billion. Obligation of funds includes:

• $795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical

facilities.

• $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support

future electronic health record system updates.

• $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler

plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work

better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

• Enrolled more than 100,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.

• Opened 34 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, Opening 34 new VA

health care facilities, expanding health care access for Veterans around the

country.

• Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 67% since Jan. 20, 2025,

after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration.

• Completed 82,083,918 direct care appointments in FY2025, up 4.1% from FY2024.

• Offered Veterans more than 2.3 million appointments outside of normal operating

hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

• Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY2025, the highest total in seven years.

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