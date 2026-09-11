VA Oklahoma City raises awareness of malnutrition and the importance of nutrition care for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 11, 2026

Oklahoma City, OK - National Malnutrition Awareness Week highlights early detection, food security and nutrition support as essential components of Veteran health. National Malnutrition Awareness Week highlights early detection, food security and nutrition support as essential components of Veteran health

OKLAHOMA CITY — During National Malnutrition Awareness Week, Sept. 14–18, the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is encouraging Veterans, families and health care professionals to recognize the warning signs of malnutrition and seek nutrition support early.

“Nutrition plays an essential role in a Veteran’s ability to effectively heal, maintain strength, decrease mortality, decrease post-surgical complication risks, manage chronic health conditions, and lead to overall well-being,” said Joshua Brown, MS, RD/LD, Chief, Nutrition and Food Services at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System. “Recognizing the warning signs early allows our team to connect Veterans with the most accurate nutritional interventions before conditions become a greater health concern.”

Malnutrition is more than simply not eating enough.

“Veterans may be at risk of malnutrition because of chronic illnesses, poor appetite, medication effects, physical impairments, or food insecurity,” said Rose Kamau, MS, RD/LD, CNSC. “Registered dietitians are essential to diagnosing malnutrition by evaluating factors such as energy intake and unintentional weight loss and conducting a nutrition-focused physical exam to identify signs of muscle wasting and fat loss.”

Food insecurity can contribute to poor nutrition when Veterans do not have consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. The VA Food Security Office identifies food insecurity as an important component of Veteran health and supports an interdisciplinary approach to improving food and nutrition security.

Warning signs of malnutrition can include unintentional weight loss, muscle or fat wasting, poor appetite or reduced food intake, difficulty chewing or swallowing, chronic illness affecting nutrition, food insecurity, recurrent wounds and slow wound healing. Early identification is particularly important because malnutrition can affect recovery, strength and quality of life.

“Because malnutrition is often misunderstood, its diagnosis is challenging to pin down and often missed,” said Hollie Kirby, Home Based Primary Care Dietitian. “Veterans are at a higher risk with their previous experiences and the challenges they face day to day. Nutrition professionals play a critical role through face-to-face exam and clinical review to help determine and provide evidence to identify and treat malnutrition sooner. Dietitians also play a key role in educating their patients on how important nutritional status is in addition to increasing awareness of the role nutrition plays in a patient’s recovery and overall health and well-being.”

VA registered dietitians are available to help Veterans address nutrition concerns through individual appointments, group education and telehealth services. At the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, nutrition services include support for malnutrition and nutrient deficiencies, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cardiovascular health, weight management, underweight concerns, oncology and nutrition related to surgery and other medical conditions.

“We live in a world where misinformation can be easily accessible and rampant concerning nutrition,” said Danielle J. Butler, MS, RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. “Registered dietitians make an impact by empowering Veterans to improve their health outcomes with scientifically proven nutrition care and individualized counseling.”

Beginning in fall 2026, the Oklahoma City VA’s Nutrition and Food Services team will offer free Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes for Veterans, including a smoothie class and a basic cooking class. The smoothie class teaches participants how to prepare fiber- and protein-rich smoothies without sacrificing taste, while the basic cooking class covers fundamental cooking skills for everyone from beginners to more experienced cooks. Classes are held at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center and require advanced scheduling; there are no walk-ins.

Nutrition care can be particularly important for Veterans recovering from illness, surgery or wounds. VA nutrition professionals can provide medical nutrition therapy, high-calorie and high-protein strategies, nutrition counseling and education, supplement recommendations, and coordination with other members of the health care team when appropriate.

“RDNs, or registered dietitian nutritionists, as the nutrition experts, employ the Nutrition Focused Physical Exam to determine the presence and extent of malnutrition in our Veteran population, then assess the best route of improving their condition for long-term health benefits,” said Anthony Perry, RDN, LD, CDCES, Clinical Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist.

Veterans who have concerns about weight loss, appetite, food access or other nutrition issues should talk with their VA health care team. A nutrition consultation can be requested through VA health care providers, and Veterans may also contact their local VA facility to learn more about available Nutrition and Food Services.

Food insecurity is also an important part of the conversation. VA has expanded efforts to identify Veterans who may not have reliable access to nutritious food and connect them with appropriate resources. In Oklahoma, VA has previously responded to Veteran food insecurity through partnerships, food pantry services and connections to community resources.

Veterans experiencing food insecurity should not be reluctant to ask for help. VA encourages Veterans to discuss difficulty obtaining adequate food with their Primary Care team. Depending on individual circumstances, Veterans may be connected with VA nutrition professionals, social workers, food resources and community programs.

Every member of the health care team has a role in preventing and identifying malnutrition. From nursing and food service to social work, rehabilitation, primary care and specialty care, recognizing small changes in a Veteran’s nutrition, appetite, weight or ability to eat can help initiate timely intervention.

For more information about nutrition services at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, Veterans can speak with their VA health care team or visit the Nutrition, Food and Dietary Care section of the Oklahoma City VA website.

About Malnutrition Awareness Week

Malnutrition Awareness Week is an annual initiative created by ASPEN to educate health care professionals, empower patients and consumers, and increase awareness of malnutrition as a public health issue. In 2026, the campaign takes place Sept. 14–18.