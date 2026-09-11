VA Oklahoma City Reminds Veterans: Help Is Available During Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month

PRESS RELEASE

September 2, 2026

Oklahoma City, OK - OKLAHOMA CITY — September 10, 2026 — The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is reminding Veterans, their families and community members that help is available during Suicide Prevention Month and National Recovery Month.

September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, providing an opportunity to encourage

conversations about mental health, recovery and suicide prevention.



“Suicide prevention is about more than responding to a crisis,” said Selonda Moseley,

Social Worker and Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Oklahoma City VA Health Care System.



“It’s about creating connection, strengthening support, and helping Veterans see that there

can be hope and a path forward, even in difficult seasons.”



The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System offers a range of mental health and substance -

use services. Veterans can connect directly with mental health services and do not need a

referral from their primary care provider to request mental health care.



Same-day mental health and psychiatric assistance is available for new and established

patients through the Oklahoma City VA Mental Health Intake Clinic. The Oklahoma City VA

also provides same-day help through its Substance Treatment and Recovery, or STAR,

Clinic for Veterans seeking alcohol or drug evaluation and treatment.



Veterans and those who care about them are encouraged to:

• Check in with Veterans who may be experiencing isolation or significant life

changes.

• Take expressions of hopelessness or thoughts of suicide seriously.

• Encourage Veterans to seek professional help when they are struggling.

• Learn how to recognize warning signs and respond appropriately.

• Support Veterans in recovery without judgment.

• Stay connected with friends, family members, fellow Veterans and trusted

community resources.



For Veterans experiencing a crisis or those concerned about a Veteran, the Veterans Crisis

Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Veterans can call 988 and press 1, text

838255, or use the Veterans Crisis Line's confidential online chat.



Veterans do not have to be enrolled in VA health care to receive emergency help. Veterans

experiencing an emergency can also call 911, go to the nearest emergency department or

go directly to a VA medical center.



“Our hope is that Veterans and their loved ones see the Veterans Crisis Line not only as a resource during a crisis, but as a connection to support when things feel overwhelming. You never have to wait for the hardest moments to reach out,” said Moseley.



The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System serves more than 74,600 Veterans throughout 48 counties in Oklahoma and two counties in north-central Texas. Mental health services are available through the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center and its outpatient locations.



Veterans seeking mental health care can contact the Oklahoma City VA Main Health Clinic number at .



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