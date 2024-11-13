VA provides unique support and resources for Caregivers.

PRESS RELEASE

November 13, 2024

Oklahoma City , OK — Oklahoma City – Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Caregiver Support Program (CSP) launches its annual celebration of National Family Caregivers Month with the 2024 theme, “Year of the Caregiver — Refresh and Renew.”

Many people may be caregivers for a Veteran—spouses, parents, children, siblings, or friends. Caregivers provide daily care, manage medical needs, provide emotional support and so much more to ensure Veterans live with dignity and independence.

Oklahoma City VA recognizes that a Veteran’s care doesn’t stop after a VA appointment and offers unique support specifically for caregivers through the CSP. The CSP’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers caring for Veterans through skills training, peer support and counseling, mentoring, VA’s Caregiver Support Line, education and resources.

Caregivers in the CSP also have access to a local VA Caregiver Support Team who is there to support their well-being and health as a caregiver. As a part of VA’s caregiver community, the Caregiver Support Team helps caregivers navigate VA health care and benefits and maximize available resources.

“At Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, we believe resources that care for the whole caregiver, including their individual goals, are as critical as their support to injured and ill Veterans.” said Amber Welch, Caregiver Support Program Manager. “We aim to empower you, our caregivers – to prioritize your needs and we strive to raise awareness about the resources and services dedicated uniquely to your health and well-being.”

Visit Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Caregiver Support Program or call 405-456-5569 to connect with a caregiver support coordinator.

###