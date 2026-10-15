Influenza (Flu) Vaccinations
VA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu shot each year. A flu shot is the best way to help prevent the spread of flu.
The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System recommends flu vaccination for all Veterans. Getting a flu shot helps protect you, your family, and your community.
Vaccine Information Sheets
- Influenza Vaccine Information Sheet (PDF)
- COVID-19 Vaccine Information Sheet (PDF)
- RSV Vaccine Information Sheet (PDF)
Oklahoma City VA Flu Clinics
Flu clinics are not scheduled at this time. We will update this page when flu clinic dates and locations are available.
Please check this page for the latest information. You can also contact your Oklahoma City VA health care team with questions about flu vaccines.