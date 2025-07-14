Radiation oncology
The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System’s radiation oncology team is committed to meeting the needs of you and your family by providing safe, high-quality cancer treatment with advanced technology. We’re here to deliver compassionate, Veteran-centered care that supports you through every step of your cancer journey.
Radiation oncology services
Radiation oncologists use high-energy radiation to damage or destroy cancer cells, either shrinking tumors or controlling their growth. Depending on your cancer type, tumor size and location, and overall health, your doctor may recommend radiation therapy alone or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy or other cancer treatments.
Our services include:
- Photon therapy (X-rays): For tumors deep inside the body
- Electron therapy: For cancers closer to the skin
- Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT): Uses computers to deliver precise radiation doses that match the 3D shape of your tumor
- Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT): An advanced form of IMRT that delivers treatment faster
- Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT): Precisely targets tumors in the lung, spine, liver, lymph nodes or other soft tissues
- Intracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS): Targets brain tumors or lesions with high precision while protecting healthy brain tissue
- Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT): Uses detailed imaging to focus treatment and improve outcomes
- CT simulation and treatment planning: Helps map out exactly where the treatment should target
We treat cancer using a linear accelerator, a machine that rotates around you to deliver precisely targeted beams from multiple angles. This helps protect healthy tissues while effectively treating cancer.
Radiation oncology brochure
This handout explains what to expect during your radiation appointments.
Your radiation oncology team
Your care team includes experts who work together to support you throughout treatment:
- Radiation oncologists: Physicians who specialize in cancer treatment with radiation
- Nurse practitioners: Advanced practice nurses who support education, consultations, follow-up care and symptom management
- Nurses: Provide education on managing side effects, nutrition and medications, and connecting you with resources
- Radiation therapists: Deliver your daily treatment under a doctor’s supervision
- Dosimetrists: Help design a treatment plan customized to your needs
- Medical physicists: Ensure the accuracy and safety of the equipment and your treatment
- Medical support assistants: Welcome you and help with scheduling
Contact and hours
Radiation oncology
Oklahoma City VA Health Care System
921 Northeast 13th Street, Room 1G101
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Phone: 405-456-4450
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT