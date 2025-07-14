Radiation oncology services

Radiation oncologists use high-energy radiation to damage or destroy cancer cells, either shrinking tumors or controlling their growth. Depending on your cancer type, tumor size and location, and overall health, your doctor may recommend radiation therapy alone or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy or other cancer treatments.

Our services include:

Photon therapy (X-rays): For tumors deep inside the body

For tumors deep inside the body Electron therapy: For cancers closer to the skin

For cancers closer to the skin Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT): Uses computers to deliver precise radiation doses that match the 3D shape of your tumor

Uses computers to deliver precise radiation doses that match the 3D shape of your tumor Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT): An advanced form of IMRT that delivers treatment faster

An advanced form of IMRT that delivers treatment faster Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT): Precisely targets tumors in the lung, spine, liver, lymph nodes or other soft tissues

Precisely targets tumors in the lung, spine, liver, lymph nodes or other soft tissues Intracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS): Targets brain tumors or lesions with high precision while protecting healthy brain tissue

Targets brain tumors or lesions with high precision while protecting healthy brain tissue Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT): Uses detailed imaging to focus treatment and improve outcomes

Uses detailed imaging to focus treatment and improve outcomes CT simulation and treatment planning: Helps map out exactly where the treatment should target

We treat cancer using a linear accelerator, a machine that rotates around you to deliver precisely targeted beams from multiple angles. This helps protect healthy tissues while effectively treating cancer.