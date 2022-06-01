VA Police
The VA Police provide services on a 24-hour basis, and possess the knowledge and skills to assist in emergency situations. Through situational law enforcement, VA Police officers strive to gain voluntary compliance with policies and laws that ensure everyone's safety. They are qualified and vested with federal law enforcement authority, and are here to serve you. VA Police Officers truly understand Veterans because most of them have also served in the military and in combat. Please contact a VA Police officer during one of your visits to our facility if you need any assistance, whatsoever.
Contact information:
VA Police Dispatch: 405-456-5590/5438
VA Police Admin: 405-456-3185
VA Police Investigators: 405-456-5894/5592
Our mission and vision:
Mission
The mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs Police is to enhance the quality of life in our environment through innovation and excellence in policing. In partnership with the community we serve through education, prevention and enforcement, we will maintain order, deter crime, and achieve a presence of security. Our members pride themselves in being the model for law enforcement with vision, while performing with integrity and professionalism.
Vision
Our vision is to support the mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our priority is to provide a safe working environment for all VA and contract employees. We will maintain the ability to respond to natural as well as national emergencies. We will strive to build a strong collaboration with other federal and local law enforcement agencies. We pledge to provide a safe environment for our Veterans, their families, visitors and our local community.