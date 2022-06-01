VA Police Dispatch: 405-456-5590/5438

VA Police Admin: 405-456-3185

VA Police Investigators: 405-456-5894/5592

Our mission and vision:

Mission

The mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs Police is to enhance the quality of life in our environment through innovation and excellence in policing. In partnership with the community we serve through education, prevention and enforcement, we will maintain order, deter crime, and achieve a presence of security. Our members pride themselves in being the model for law enforcement with vision, while performing with integrity and professionalism.

Vision

Our vision is to support the mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our priority is to provide a safe working environment for all VA and contract employees. We will maintain the ability to respond to natural as well as national emergencies. We will strive to build a strong collaboration with other federal and local law enforcement agencies. We pledge to provide a safe environment for our Veterans, their families, visitors and our local community.