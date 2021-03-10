Anthony D. Allen

Chaplain Allen is a native Kansan who graduated from the Clinical Pastoral Education Residency program, Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care at Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, TX. Chaplain Allen holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Friends University in Wichita, KS and a Master of Divinity from the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, GA. Chaplain Allen is a lifetime member of the Church of God in Christ. He entered the Army on August 28, 1988 as an enlisted Soldier and proudly served the nation for 27 years, 2 months and 1 day. Chaplain Allen retired from the active duty Army Chaplain Corps on October 31, 2015.