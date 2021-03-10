John D. Potter
Chaplain
VA Oklahoma City health care
Phone: 405-456-5138
Chaplain John D. Potter serves as staff chaplain for the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center.
Chaplain Potter served as an active duty Chaplain for the United States Army for over 27 years, retiring in 2013. He is a veteran of Operations Desert Shield, Storm and Comfort (1991) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003). He also served in 4 Army Medical Centers during his career. He has a bachelor's degree in Bible, a Master of Science in Biblical and Related Subjects (Counseling), and a Master of Divinity from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, TX. He is endorsed by the Church of Christ (Christian Churches).