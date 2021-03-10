John D. Potter

Chaplain Potter served as an active duty Chaplain for the United States Army for over 27 years, retiring in 2013. He is a veteran of Operations Desert Shield, Storm and Comfort (1991) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003). He also served in 4 Army Medical Centers during his career. He has a bachelor's degree in Bible, a Master of Science in Biblical and Related Subjects (Counseling), and a Master of Divinity from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, TX. He is endorsed by the Church of Christ (Christian Churches).

