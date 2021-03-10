Kerri Craft is the Associate Director, Patient Care Services at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System.

Kerri Craft, RN was appointed Associate Director, Patient Care Services at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System in March 2017. She has worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for sixteen years.

Ms. Craft began her nursing career as a new graduate registered nurse with Tennessee Valley Healthcare system in 2000. Her roles have shown continued progression throughout her career, beginning as a bedside RN and transitioning into numerous management roles. Ms. Craft spent a total of fourteen years with Tennessee Valley Healthcare System until transitioning to an Associate Chief Nurse role at the Harry S. Truman VA Medical Center in 2014.

Ms. Craft received her Masters of Science in Nursing focusing on Nursing Informatics.