 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Kerri_Craft

Kerri Craft MSN, RN

Associate Director, Patient Care Services

VA Oklahoma City health care

Phone: 405-456-5601

Kerri Craft is the Associate Director, Patient Care Services at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System.

Kerri Craft, RN was appointed Associate Director, Patient Care Services at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System in March 2017. She has worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for sixteen years. 

Ms. Craft began her nursing career as a new graduate registered nurse with Tennessee Valley Healthcare system in 2000. Her roles have shown continued progression throughout her career, beginning as a bedside RN and transitioning into numerous management roles. Ms. Craft spent a total of fourteen years with Tennessee Valley Healthcare System until transitioning to an Associate Chief Nurse role at the Harry S. Truman VA Medical Center in 2014. 

Ms. Craft received her Masters of Science in Nursing focusing on Nursing Informatics.

Last updated: