Kristopher_Wade_Vlosich

Wade Vlosich was appointed Director of the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System effective May 31, 2016. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Medical Center Director at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. He has held leadership roles as Associate Medical Center Director at the South Texas VA Health Care System in San Antonio, Acting Associate Director and Assistant Medical Center Director at the Eastern Kansas VA Health Care System in Topeka and Leavenworth, Kansas, as well as the Acting Assistant Medical Center Director at the North Texas VA Health Care System in Dallas, Texas.

A native of Amarillo, Texas, he earned a master's degree in business administration and health organization management and a bachelor's degree in psychology and business management from Texas Tech University. He began his VA career in 2004 as an administrative fellow to the Network Director at VISN 17 in Arlington, Texas. Vlosich has diplomat status with the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). He is married and has three children.