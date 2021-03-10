Megan Alleman

Chaplain Alleman is an endorsed chaplain with the Disciples of Christ (Christian Church) and is a certified education candidate with the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education . She attended Texas Woman’s University (B.S. in Psychology, 2011) in Denton, TX, Dallas Baptist University (M.A. in Christian Ministry/Chaplaincy, 2014) in Dallas, TX, and is attending Union Theological Seminary (Doctor of Ministry, 2020) in New York City. She serves as the US Army Reserves Chaplain with the 368th Combat Operational Stress Control Medical Detachment in Tulsa, OK (since 2016) and previously served as a US Army Reserves Chaplain Candidate with the 490th Civil Affairs Battalion in Grand Prairie, TX (2014-2016). Prior to coming to the VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, she served as a Chaplain Resident at Texas Health Hughley Hospital, Fort Worth, TX. Chaplain Alleman also has experience working as an associate pastor for families, youth, and children and grief, mental health, substance use, and suicide interventions in local churches.