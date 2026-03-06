Williams received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) School of Pharmacy in 2012. He completed an ASHP-accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Palm Beach Atlantic University - Gregory School of Pharmacy in West Palm Beach, FL and a PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center. He earned board certification as a pharmacotherapy specialist in 2014.