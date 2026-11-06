How to download and request your VA medical records

Did you know you can download your available VA medical records through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and request additional documents through secure messaging?

At Oklahoma City VA Medical Center, Army Veteran Edwin I. Miranda Jr. helps Veterans access their medical records. As a Release of Information technician, he explains how to download available records and request additional documents.

“Sometimes, showing someone how to complete something themselves can be just as valuable as completing the task for them,” Miranda says.

The Release of Information team processes records requests and helps Veterans access their information.

A request becomes a chance to learn

Miranda recalls helping a Veteran who visited Oklahoma City VA seeking medical records from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Oklahoma City VA’s office couldn’t retrieve the requested documents directly, so Miranda helped the Veteran access My HealtheVet to download their available records to their phone.

However, the Veteran still needed additional documents, including records that weren’t available for download.

“I wanted the Veteran to leave with a solution rather than feeling like they had been turned away,” Miranda says.

He then guided the Veteran on sending a secure message to Fayetteville’s medical records team. With his help, the Veteran wrote and sent a request for the additional documents.

“I wanted the Veteran to understand the process and feel comfortable using it independently in the future,” Miranda says.

Download your available records

Use My HealtheVet on VA.gov to review available records and download a Blue Button report.

Sign in to VA.gov. Select “Records” under My HealtheVet in the navigation menu. Find “Download your medical records.” Select “Go to download your medical records reports.” Under “Download your VA Blue Button report,” select “Select records and download report.” Follow the prompts to choose your records and download the report.

The Records page also organizes information by category, including lab results, medical imaging results, care summaries, and notes.

Some documents may require a separate request. Downloading these documents saves them to your device.

Request additional records through My HealtheVet

To send a secure message:

Select “Messages,” then “Start a new message.” Read the non-urgent messaging notice and select “Continue to start message.” Choose “Select a different care team” if the records team isn't among your recent contacts. Continue to the next screen. Select the VA healthcare system that holds the records you need. Find its Release of Information or Release of Medical Records team. Select the team and continue. Choose a category, enter a subject, and describe the records you need. Complete any required electronic signature and certification. Select “Send.”

The recipient's exact name varies by facility, Miranda says.

If you can't find the team, contact the facility. Ask for its My HealtheVet coordinator or secure messaging administrator.

Sending a secure message lets you ask the medical records team for documents you may still need.

Send a request through the app

You can also request records through the VA: Health and Benefits app.

Sign in and select “Health.” Select “Messages,” then “Start new message.” Select the VA healthcare system that holds the records you need. Select the “To” field. Find and select its Release of Information or medical records team. Write your request and complete any required fields. Select “Send.”

These steps send a records request. To download a Blue Button report, use My HealtheVet on VA.gov in your browser.

Get help in person or request copies by mail or fax

You can visit the Release of Information office at Oklahoma City VA Medical Center, room 1B109F, for help requesting your records.

Bring your Veteran Health Identification Card and a signed request. You can complete VA Form 10-5345a before your visit or get the form when you arrive.

The office opens Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding federal holidays.

Miranda says his office provides Veterans with electronic or printed copies of their own medical records at no fee.

To request records by mail, send your signed, completed form to:

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center

Release of Information (136D)

921 Northeast 13th Street

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104

To request records by fax, send your signed, completed form to .

Miranda says his office typically assists Veterans the same day for in-person requests. Secure-message requests typically take 1–3 calendar days.

Mailed requests may take up to 20 business days to process. These timeframes apply to Oklahoma City’s office.

Learn more about requesting your VA health records.

Ask for help learning the process

Miranda urges Veterans to ask for assistance if they don’t know how to use the technology.

“I encourage Veterans who are unfamiliar with the portal to ask for assistance,” he says. “We are here to help them learn how to use these resources.”