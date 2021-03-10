 Skip to Content
VA Oklahoma City health care-Campus Map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Download Oklahoma City Visitor's Guide (PDF) (GIF)

Directions

Driving directions to the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center are available by entering your starting address in the facility locator.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Oklahoma City VA Health Care System
921 NE 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Intersection:
NE 13th Street & N Kelley Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Coordinates:  35°28'56.84"N 97°29'47.15"W

 

Oklahoma City campus map
