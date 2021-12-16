Student Nurse Technician Program
The Student Nurse Technician program is intended to provide nursing students with the opportunity to develop skills that will benefit them in their professional growth and development. The program provides direct patient care under the supervision of a professional nurse while attending nursing school. Flexible scheduling allows the student nurse to work in conjunction with school schedules.
Program goals
- Enhance interprofessional collaborations and educational opportunities for the nursing student
- Foster mentoring relationships with exposure to a wide variety of acute care settings
- Provide safe, quality, collaborative, and evidence-based care in a supportive environment.
Application
The student nurse may apply to the Student Nurse Technician program after successful completion of the first semester of an accredited nursing school.