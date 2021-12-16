Veterans Affairs Learning Opportunities Residency (VALOR)
The VALOR (Veterans Affairs Learning Opportunities Residency) Program is an honors program for select nursing students who have completed the junior year of a nursing program. VALOR provides a structured clinical experience with a preceptor and educational course work in a clinical setting.
The program starts with a 10-week, full-time concentrated experience during the summer and an optional part-time experience during the senior year.
Program goals
- Learn the role of the professional nurse within a healthcare system using evidence-based practice for best patient outcomes
- Understand the diversity and special needs of the Veteran population
- Develop confidence, critical thinking and proficiency of nursing skills
Application
Successful completion of the Junior year in an accredited nursing program with motivation to learn. Must be able to complete 400 hours in the summer (40 hours/week for 10 consecutive weeks) and 400 hours from October to May for a program total of 800 hours. Must have a 3.0 GPA or above. Candidates will need to be a U.S. citizen.