The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a Black History Month celebration titled “Foundational Black Contributions to the American Society” on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the Orlando VA Medical Center, located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827. The event will bring Veterans, staff, and community members together to honor the lasting impact of Black Americans on the nation’s history, culture, and progress.

This special event will feature music, reflection, celebration, and interactive activities throughout the day, recognizing the foundational contributions of Black leaders, innovators, service members, and trailblazers whose influence continues to shape American society.

The program will begin from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Songs of Soul in the Crescent Room on the 1st floor near the canteen, setting the tone through music and reflection. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., attendees are invited to a formal celebration in the Auditorium on the 4th floor, followed by games and prizes from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., also in the auditorium.

“Black History Month is an opportunity for us to come together, learn from one another, and honor the generations of Black Americans whose contributions laid the foundation for the freedoms, innovations, and institutions we benefit from today,” said Latricia Salters, Program Support Assistant, Orlando VA Healthcare System. “This celebration is about recognition, unity, and ensuring these stories continue to be shared and celebrated within our VA community.”

The Orlando VA Healthcare System welcomes all Veterans, staff, and visitors to attend and participate in this meaningful observance. Events like this reinforce VA’s commitment to inclusion, respect, and honoring the diverse backgrounds of the Veterans it serves.

Click here to register for this free event!