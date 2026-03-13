The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) will host a Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Orlando VA Medical Center Amphitheatre. The event is open to the public and will honor the service and sacrifice of Vietnam War Veterans.

The ceremony will bring together Veterans, community leaders, and supporters to recognize those who served during the Vietnam War and to thank them for their dedication to the nation.

“We are proud to honor the courage and sacrifice of our Vietnam Veterans,” said Timothy J. Cooke, director and CEO of the Orlando VA Healthcare System. “This ceremony is an opportunity for our community to come together, reflect on their service, and ensure that the men and women who served during the Vietnam War receive the recognition and gratitude they deserve.”

The event is held in collaboration with the Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council, the Central Florida Veterans Memorial Park Foundation, and the Vietnam Unforgettable Memories Foundation.

During the ceremony, Jerry L. Demings, mayor of Orange County, Florida, will present a proclamation honoring Vietnam Veterans. The keynote address will be delivered by Col. DeLoyd “De” Voorhees. A U.S. Army retiree and president of the Central Florida Veterans Memorial Park Foundation, Voorhees has been a strong advocate for honoring and preserving the legacy of Veterans throughout Central Florida and remains an important voice within the local Veteran community.

Musical selections will be performed by the VFW Post 2093 Central Florida Community Band.

Parking will be available in the east and west parking garages and in the south parking lot near the emergency room. Attendees are asked to refrain from parking in the Community Living Center and Domiciliary parking lots. Golf cart shuttles will be available to assist guests to and from the ground floor of the parking garages.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP:

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