Orlando VA Healthcare System Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Freedom Resource Fair

The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) invites Veterans, employees, family members, and the community to attend its Freedom 250 Celebration and Resource Fair on June 26, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando VA Medical Center - first floor Atrium Hallway and Canteen Lobby. RSVP is requested for those planning to attend.

The event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and recognizes the generations of Veterans whose service and sacrifice have helped preserve the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

As the nation marks this historic milestone, the Freedom 250 Celebration will provide attendees an opportunity to reflect on America’s journey, honor those who have defended the nation throughout its history and connect with valuable VA programs and services.

Attendees will have access to a variety of resources and information, including:

Veterans benefits and claims assistance

Accept claims

Establish Compensation Claims

Provide status on pending claims

Provide info on how to get claims started

Eligibility and enrollment services

PACT Act information and toxic exposure screenings

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) resources and support services

Outreach and community resource information

VA health care programs and services

Educational materials, giveaways, and more

Representatives from multiple VA programs and services will be available throughout the event to answer questions and assist Veterans with accessing benefits and care.

The Freedom 250 Celebration and Resource Fair is free and open to all Veterans, their families, caregivers, employees, and community members.

Parking is available in both the east and west parking garages, as well as the south parking lot near the emergency department.

For more information, contact the Orlando VA Healthcare System Public Affairs Office at .