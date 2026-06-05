Orlando VA Healthcare System Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Freedom Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Orlando VA Main Building, 1st Floor Atrium and Canteen Lobby
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL
Cost:
Free
The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) invites Veterans, employees, family members, and the community to attend its Freedom 250 Celebration and Resource Fair on June 26, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando VA Medical Center - first floor Atrium Hallway and Canteen Lobby. RSVP is requested for those planning to attend.
The event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and recognizes the generations of Veterans whose service and sacrifice have helped preserve the freedoms Americans enjoy today.
As the nation marks this historic milestone, the Freedom 250 Celebration will provide attendees an opportunity to reflect on America’s journey, honor those who have defended the nation throughout its history and connect with valuable VA programs and services.
Attendees will have access to a variety of resources and information, including:
- Veterans benefits and claims assistance
- Accept claims
- Establish Compensation Claims
- Provide status on pending claims
- Provide info on how to get claims started
- Eligibility and enrollment services
- PACT Act information and toxic exposure screenings
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST) resources and support services
- Outreach and community resource information
- VA health care programs and services
- Educational materials, giveaways, and more
Representatives from multiple VA programs and services will be available throughout the event to answer questions and assist Veterans with accessing benefits and care.
The Freedom 250 Celebration and Resource Fair is free and open to all Veterans, their families, caregivers, employees, and community members.
Parking is available in both the east and west parking garages, as well as the south parking lot near the emergency department.
For more information, contact the Orlando VA Healthcare System Public Affairs Office at