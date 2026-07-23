You're Invited: Orlando VA Perinatal Veteran Social – August 14

Fri. Aug 14, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Are you a Woman Veteran who is expecting, pregnant, or within 24 months postpartum?

Join us for the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) Perinatal Veteran Social, a special gathering created just for Women Veterans navigating pregnancy and early motherhood. Whether you're expecting your first baby or adjusting to life with a little one, this is an opportunity to connect with other Veterans who understand your journey.

What to Expect:

• Meet and connect with fellow Women Veterans

• Build your support network

• Learn about VA maternity and postpartum resources

• Discover local community programs and activities

• Enjoy a welcoming, supportive environment where you can share experiences and ask questions

Event Details:

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Location: Orlando VA Medical Center

4th Floor – Conference Rooms 3 & 4

13800 Veterans Way

Orlando, FL 32827

Pregnancy and the postpartum journey bring incredible changes, and you don't have to navigate them alone. Come meet other Women Veterans, build meaningful connections, and learn about resources designed to support you and your growing family.

Registration is required.

To RSVP, please contact Melissa Tran at .

We look forward to welcoming you!