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Boots on the Ground Career and Resource Event

Poster for 2026 Orlando VHA VOC Rehab Career/Resource Event with logos and info.

When:

Mon. Aug 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

5201 Raymond Street

Orlando, FL

Cost:

Free

2026 Orlando VHA VOC REHAB CAREER/RESOURCE EVENT

Join us for a day dedicated to Veterans. Free Services for Veterans include Employment Assistance, Housing Assistance, VA Benefits, Clothing Resources, Educational Resources, Legal Counseling, Social Services, Medical Assistance, and more.

Monday, August 3, 2026

10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

5201 Raymond St, Orlando, FL 32803

Auditorium A&B,  Building 500

For more information: Evelyn Roberson, evelyn.roberson@va.gov & Rodney Harper, rodney.harper2@va.gov

Other VA events

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