Boots on the Ground Career and Resource Event
When:
Mon. Aug 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
5201 Raymond Street
Orlando, FL
Cost:
Free
2026 Orlando VHA VOC REHAB CAREER/RESOURCE EVENT
Join us for a day dedicated to Veterans. Free Services for Veterans include Employment Assistance, Housing Assistance, VA Benefits, Clothing Resources, Educational Resources, Legal Counseling, Social Services, Medical Assistance, and more.
Monday, August 3, 2026
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Lake Baldwin VA Clinic
5201 Raymond St, Orlando, FL 32803
Auditorium A&B, Building 500
For more information: Evelyn Roberson,