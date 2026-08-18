Come out and help us celebrate the incredible creativity and talent of our Veterans at the Orlando Veterans Creative Arts Competition on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orlando VA Medical Center – 4th Floor Auditorium, located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827.

This special event will showcase Veterans expressing themselves through visual art, music, dance, drama, and creative writing. More than a competition, the Creative Arts program highlights the healing power of the arts. It provides Veterans an opportunity to share their talents, creativity, and personal journeys with our community.

We invite Veterans, employees, families, and friends to stop by, applaud our artists, and show your support!

Whether you stay for a few minutes or spend time enjoying the many talents on display, your presence and encouragement can make the day even more meaningful for our participating Veterans.

Bring a friend. Applaud the artists. Show your support.

Please see the attached flyer for additional information.

We hope to see you there as we celebrate our Veterans and the healing power of the arts!