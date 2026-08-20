Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host 25th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in the first-floor canteen lobby of the Orlando VA Medical Center located at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando Fl, 32827.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The ceremony will honor and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day, recognize the courage and sacrifice of first responders, and pay tribute to the service members and Veterans who answered the nation's call in the years that followed.

RSVP to attend the ceremony here.

"Twenty-five years later, we still carry the weight of that day — but we also carry forward the spirit of unity and service it inspired," said Timothy J. Cooke, OVAHCS Director/CEO. "This ceremony is our opportunity to honor those we lost, thank those who answered the call, and remind our Veterans that their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."



The keynote speaker will be Steve Dailey, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former New York City Police Department officer. Dailey enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1984 and joined the NYPD in 1992, where he served as an undercover officer in the Organized Crime Control Bureau. At the ceremony, he will share a first-hand account of his role in recovery efforts on the day the Twin Towers fell.



The ceremony is open to Veterans, their families, VA employees, and members of the community.



Join OVAHCS as we come together to remember those we lost, honor the courage and sacrifice of those who answered the call, and reflect on the enduring spirit of service and unity that followed Sept. 11.

