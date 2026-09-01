Orlando VA Healthcare System to Host Pregnancy and Infant Loss Virtual Event

The Orlando VA Healthcare System invites Veterans, families, caregivers, and members of our community to join us for a special Pregnancy & Infant Loss Virtual Memorial Event. This event brings our community together to raise awareness and help break the silence surrounding pregnancy and infant loss.

Pregnancy and infant loss touch families in profound ways. This virtual gathering will provide a space to raise awareness, share support, and honor the beautiful lives of babies who departed too soon.

Together, we remember. Together, we heal.



Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026



Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Location: Virtual Event via Microsoft Teams

Register to Attend

Please register in advance to participate in this virtual memorial event using the QR Code or

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Honor a Baby During the Ceremony

If you would like to honor your baby during the ceremony by providing a name and/or memento, please email Lisa.Pharoah-Gaton@va.gov.

We hope you will join the Orlando VA as we come together in remembrance, compassion, and support.



Together, we remember. Together, we heal.