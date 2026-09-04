Orlando VA Invites Veterans to “Take Charge” at 2026 Mental Health Summit

The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host its 2026 Mental Health Summit on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to noon, bringing Veterans together with VA experts for a morning focused on understanding available services, addressing concerns, and helping Veterans take a more active role in their health care.

This year’s summit, themed “Take Charge: Empowering Yourself in VA Medical and Mental Health Care,” will be held in the fourth-floor auditorium at the Orlando VA Medical Center, 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827.

The event is designed to help Veterans better understand the services and support available to them while providing an opportunity to hear directly from VA professionals who work in several areas of care. Whether a Veteran is already receiving care, has questions about available resources, or simply wants to learn more about navigating VA services, the summit offers a place to connect and get answers.

“Knowing where to turn for help and understanding the resources available can make a tremendous difference in a Veteran’s health care journey,” said Dr. Nyssa Tai, DSW, LCSW, MCAP, with the Orlando VA Mental Health Service. “Our goal is for Veterans to leave this summit feeling informed, empowered, and more confident advocating for their needs. We want them to know they do not have to navigate their care alone.”

Topics scheduled for discussion include:

Vet Center: Eligibility and available services

Women’s Health: Services available to women Veterans

Suicide Prevention: Warning signs and treatment options

Pharmacy: Medication adherence and its role in care

Substance Use Disorder Team: Eligibility and available services

Patient Advocates Office: What happens after a Veteran submits a concern and the next steps in the process

Veterans are encouraged to RSVP in advance using the registration QR code on the event flyer. As part of the registration process, participants will have an opportunity to submit questions for presenters ahead of the event, helping ensure the summit addresses the topics, concerns, and questions that matter most to Veterans.

Veterans and others who are unable to attend in person can also watch the summit online through the event’s YouTube livestream. This virtual option allows participants to hear the presentations and learn about available resources from wherever they are.

For more information about the Mental Health Summit, contact Dr. Nyssa Tai, DSW, LCSW, MCAP, at Nyssa.Tai@va.gov.