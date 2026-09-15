Orlando VA Marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Events Focused on Healthy Relationships, Safety

The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October with events promoting personal safety, healthy relationships, and access to support for Veterans, families, caregivers, and staff.

A highlight of the month will be the Healthy Relationships Workshop and Resource Fair, hosted by the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program on Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium at the Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona.

The event will bring together VA programs and community partners for an afternoon of interactive workshops, wellness activities, and resource sharing. Attendees can participate in sessions throughout the event or stop by to connect with organizations serving Veterans and their families.

All are encouraged to RSVP in advance for planning purposes using the QR code on the event flyer.

Featured sessions include:

11:30 a.m. — Personal Safety Class: The Orlando Police Department will share practical strategies participants can use to enhance their personal safety.

The Orlando Police Department will share practical strategies participants can use to enhance their personal safety. 12:30 p.m. — Healthy Relationships Seminar: The Victim Service Center will explore characteristics of healthy relationships, communication, and ways to recognize when additional support may be needed.

The Victim Service Center will explore characteristics of healthy relationships, communication, and ways to recognize when additional support may be needed. 1:30 p.m. — Yoga: Orlando VA Whole Health will lead a yoga session focused on wellness, mindfulness, and self-care.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month allows us to empower Veterans, families and our community with knowledge and tools that can help build safer, healthier relationships,” said Hannah Irby, LCSW, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program coordinator. “Whether someone joins us for a workshop, tries yoga, or stops by to explore available services, we want them to leave feeling informed, connected, and supported.”

Activities will continue throughout October, including Wear Purple Day on Oct. 22. Veterans and staff are encouraged to wear purple as a visible show of support for those impacted by domestic violence. Participants may send photos of themselves or their teams wearing purple to Hannah.Irby@va.gov.

The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides confidential support, education, and connections to VA and community services for Veterans and others impacted by intimate partner violence.

For more information about October events or the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program, contact Hannah Irby, LCSW, at Hannah.Irby@va.gov or .