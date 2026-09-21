Orlando VA Healthcare System Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Events Across Central Florida

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a series of breast cancer awareness events throughout October 2026 at VA locations across Central Florida.

Veterans, their families, caregivers, and VA staff are invited to participate in events throughout October as OVAHCS raises awareness about breast cancer prevention and early detection, honors the strength and courage of survivors, and recognizes all those whose lives have been impacted by the disease. Through educational outreach, resource tables, and awareness walks at select locations, participants will have opportunities to learn about available resources and support, connect with others, and stand together in support of the breast cancer community.

October 2026 Breast Cancer Awareness Events

Oct. 1 – Lake Nona: Event from 9 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon.

Event from 9 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon. Oct. 5 – Daytona: Event from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon.

Event from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon. Oct. 6 – Clermont: Resource tabling from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; awareness walk at 3 p.m.

Resource tabling from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; awareness walk at 3 p.m. Oct. 8 – Lake Baldwin: Resource tabling from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon.

Resource tabling from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon. Oct. 8 – Kissimmee: Resource tabling from 9 a.m. to noon.

Resource tabling from 9 a.m. to noon. Oct. 9 – Deltona: Resource tabling from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Resource tabling from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 13 – Viera: Resource tabling from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon.

Resource tabling from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon. Oct. 14 – Tavares: Resource tabling from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon.

OVAHCS encourages Veterans, families, and staff to wear pink, participate in an awareness walk at participating locations, visit the resource tables, and help spread the message that early detection and support matter.

Individuals who wish to be acknowledged during an event are encouraged to contact the Orlando VA Healthcare System in advance.

For more information or to participate, contact Theresa Zephirin, Women Veteran Program Manager, at or theresa.zephirin@va.gov.