Veterans Counseling Veterans Leads Serving Our Elderly Veterans Summit at Orlando VA Oct. 10

Orlando, FL - Veterans Counseling Veterans, Inc. (VCV), in partnership with the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS), will lead the Serving Our Elderly Veterans Summit on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Orlando VA Medical Center, 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, Florida 32827.

Registration and networking will take place from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., followed by the summit program from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Registration is recommended for planning purposes. Register for free here

“Veterans Counseling Veterans is leading this effort because elderly veterans, their families, and caregivers need a coordinated place to receive information, ask questions, and connect with trusted resources,” said Ellsworth “Tony” Williams Jr., President and CEO of Veterans Counseling Veterans. “This summit also advances our Dementia and the Veteran Community initiative by ensuring that dementia, caregiving, mental health, benefits, and long-term care planning are part of the Veteran discussion.”

The event will bring together Veterans, families, caregivers, and organizations focused on the needs of Veterans as they age. Representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Florida’s Veteran and aging networks, health care providers, nonprofit organizations, and community groups will share information and resources to help Veterans and caregivers plan for evolving health, caregiving, and benefit needs.

Topics will include:

VA geriatrics and extended care

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

Caregiver support

Hospice and palliative care

Community Living Centers

Veterans nursing homes

Home- and community-based services

Benefits navigation and coordination between VA and community providers

Orlando VA staff will provide enrollment and eligibility assistance, toxic exposure screenings, and information about other VA programs and services. Representatives from Cape Canaveral National Cemetery will also be available to discuss burial benefits and services for Veterans and eligible family members.

The summit will allow Veterans and caregivers to speak directly with VA staff, health care professionals, and community organizations, ask questions, explore available resources, and prepare for future needs.