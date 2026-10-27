Orlando VA Invites Veterans to Experience Traditional Healing and Wellness at Warrior Wellness Event Nov. 4

The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) invites Veterans, their families and community members to discover the connection between traditional healing practices and modern health care during the Warrior Wellness.

Traditional Healing and VA Care event Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakeside at Viera Town Center, 2431 Town Center Ave., Melbourne, Florida.

For planning purposes, RSVP: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VQPYR97

Hosted by the Minority Veterans Program, this interactive event will celebrate generations of healing traditions practiced by American Indian and Alaska Native communities while connecting Veterans with valuable VA health care services, benefits, and resources.

From the rhythmic sounds of a drum circle to the calming experience of guided imagery, attendees will have an opportunity to explore cultural traditions that emphasize balance, connection, community and overall well-being.

“Wellness is more than physical health. It is also about connection, culture and finding balance in our lives,” said Lynn Brownfield, Minority Veteran Program Coordinator. “Through Warrior Wellness, we want Veterans to experience different approaches to healing while learning about the VA services and resources available to support their overall well-being.”

Attendees can explore five traditional healing stations, each offering a unique experience:

Purification: This station is an opportunity to experience the Native American smudging tradition using sacred herbs like sage and sweetgrass thought to purify energy, enhance spiritual connection, and emotional balance.

This station is an opportunity to experience the Native American smudging tradition using sacred herbs like sage and sweetgrass thought to purify energy, enhance spiritual connection, and emotional balance. Food as Our First Medicine: This station will offer a taste of some Native foods that promote health and wellness.

This station will offer a taste of some Native foods that promote health and wellness. Guided Imagery: Visualization to be able to connect with Mother Earth and all creation. This type of healing is meant to help create a sense of balance with the world around us.

Visualization to be able to connect with Mother Earth and all creation. This type of healing is meant to help create a sense of balance with the world around us. Drum Circle: Opportunity to share in the heartbeat of Mother Earth, which brings a participant a sense of peace and emotional balance.

Opportunity to share in the heartbeat of Mother Earth, which brings a participant a sense of peace and emotional balance. Talking Circle: This healing station will discuss the history of the talking circle and how this traditional healing has been adapted to today’s world.

This healing station will discuss the history of the talking circle and how this traditional healing has been adapted to today’s world. Prayer Tie: Make your very own prayer tie. Each of the 4 color directions will be explained by what they represent. Attendees will be allowed to make their own prayer tie to take with them after the event.

In addition to the cultural wellness experiences, Veterans will have access to VA representatives offering Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) claims assistance, enrollment and eligibility information, toxic exposure screenings and additional outreach services.

The event reflects OVAHCS’s commitment to providing culturally responsive, Whole Health-focused care that recognizes Veterans’ diverse backgrounds, experiences, and individual wellness needs.

Veterans and community members are encouraged to attend, explore the healing stations, connect with VA representatives and discover new ways to support their health and well-being.