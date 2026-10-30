Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, City Commissioners, and the Community to Honor Veterans at the 27th Annual Veterans Day Parade

Parking Available in Garage, Parade will be in front of VA Facility.

WHAT:

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his Veterans Advisory Council, in partnership with Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) and Tavistock, will honor the courageous men and women of the armed forces at the 27th annual City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Lake Nona Town Center.

The theme for the 2026 parade, “Veterans Helping Veterans and Their Families,” connects the enduring symbols of our nation’s history with the continued legacy of military service. As our country marks America’s 250th anniversary, this year’s celebration pays special tribute to those who have answered the call to serve and the families who support them.

WHO:

The parade will consist of a variety of participants including men and women from more than 75 Central Florida veteran organizations, active-duty military, high school JROTCs and the UCF Army ROTCs. Local youth bands, dance troupes and Girl Scouts are some highlights of the community organizations joining us.

The three grand marshals, all of whom have exemplified the theme of “Veterans Helping Veterans and Their Families,” will lead the parade:

Major General (Retired) Robert L. Edmonson II - 33-year service in the United States Army

Christine Shannon – Sergeant First Class, US Army - 26.5-year service in the United States Army

AJ John - Non-Commissioned Officer (E6), 20-year service in the United States Air Force

WHEN:

Saturday, November 7, 2026

10:45 a.m. - Opening Ceremony

11a.m. - Parade Starts

WHERE:

The opening ceremony will take place in Lake Nona Town Center.

The parade will begin in Lake Nona Town Center before heading down Veterans Way towards the Orlando VA Hospital and then returning to the town center.

ATTENDEE PARKING AND TRAVEL INFORMATION:

Parade spectators should utilize the Lake Nona Town Center garage (6955 Lake Nona Blvd.); the Wave Hotel Parking garage (5900 Wave Hotel Dr) or the VA Medical Center Lake Nona (13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827) for parking.

Road closures associated with parade staging and along the parade route will run from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Veterans Way from Laureate Blvd to Benjamin Adam Drive, Benjamin Adam Drive from Veterans Way to Tavistock Lakes Blvd. and Lake Nona Blvd. from Veterans Way to Tavistock Lakes Blvd.

For information on parking and road closures related to the parade, visit orlando.gov/VeteransParade.