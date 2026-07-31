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Veteran Care Coordinators

VA Orlando health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family. Veteran care services are available at many of our locations at VA Orlando Healthcare System. Please connect with a care coordinator to learn more.

Care we provide at the Orlando VA

Our Care Coordinator can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. 

Our services include:

More information and resources can be found at VHA LGBTQ+ Health Program.

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Orlando and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Orlando's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

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