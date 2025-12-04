A Home for the Holidays: VA Hosts Housing Connection Event to Help Unhoused Veterans Secure Permanent Homes

PRESS RELEASE

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host A Home for the Holidays: Housing Connection Event on Monday, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic, Auditorium A & B, 5201 Raymond Street, Orlando, FL 32803.

The event is designed to help unhoused Veterans connect directly with landlords offering available one-bedroom apartments and studio units, with the goal of signing leases the same day.

The event is a collaborative effort between the VA Homeless Program, Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF), and local Public Housing Authorities. Together, these partners aim to reduce homelessness by bringing Veterans and landlords together in one accessible, supportive location.

“We know that safe, stable housing is a critical foundation for Veterans working toward long-term stability,” said Stefanie Mohl, Homeless Program Manager. “Our goal is to help Veterans connect with landlords who can offer true homes, ideally full one-bedroom or studio apartments, so they can begin rebuilding with dignity and independence.”

Although some landlords are offering room rentals, the VA emphasizes that complete one-bedroom or studio units are most beneficial and are the primary focus for matching whenever possible.

Information for Landlords (arrive at 9:00 am for setup)

Landlords participating in the event should bring:

Lease forms

Rental applications

Marketing materials

A laptop

A personal hotspot, if possible

Full one-bedroom or studio availability is strongly preferred

Financial incentives are available for participating landlords

What Veterans Should Bring

Veterans participating in the event should bring:

Photo identification (state ID or driver’s license)

Social Security card

Financial award letters, if available

Veterans already enrolled in HUD-VASH or SSVF are the primary audience for this event. However, any Veteran seeking permanent housing is welcome to attend. VA and SSVF staff will be available on-site to assist with transportation for unit viewings and support with pre–move-in requirements.

Event Highlights

Connect directly with landlords who have approved housing units

Opportunity to sign a lease on-site

Immediate support from VA and SSVF staff

Assistance with next steps, transportation, and documentation

Veterans with questions about the event are encouraged to speak with their VA social worker or case manager.

For many, a stable home is the first step toward rebuilding independence, wellness, and hope. This event’s focus is to make that step possible before the holiday season.

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 149,931 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 159 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.