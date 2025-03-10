Celebrating This Year’s Chase Award Recipient

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2025

Orlando , FL — FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNDER SECRETARY FOR HEALTH

Please join us and Orlando VA Medical Center Director Timothy Cooke as we recognize and celebrate

Dr. Lisa Zacher, Chief of Staff, Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) on receiving the 2025 VHA John D. Chase Award for Executive Excellence in Health Care.



The Chase Award recognizes sustained executive leadership and professional performance by a VHA executive leader, and Dr. Zacher truly exemplifies its spirit. Her clear and strategic vision and her ability to develop effective partnerships and innovative programs has been critical to the expansion services for Orlando Veterans. As a result of her advocacy for pharmacogenomics, providers are now better able to personally tailor treatment regimens for Veterans. And her promotion of the Optometry Mobile Medical Unit for Technology-Based Eye Care Services made OVAHCS one of the early implementers of this emerging technology.

Dr. Zacher has also been an incredible advocate for our top priority, preventing Veteran suicide. Recognizing the necessity for specific and intentional interventions to prevent Veteran suicide, she dedicated resources to the mental health service to stand up the At-Risk Monitoring and Outreach Program. This comprehensive umbrella of services supports Veterans at risk for suicide. Both this model and Orlando’s Overdose Review Team have won national attention and have been implemented as other facilities as best practices in suicide prevention.

It was an absolute honor to present this award to Dr. Zacher at the 2025 AMSUS Annual Meeting on Monday.

Please join us in sharing the warmest congratulations to Dr. Zacher on a career marked by excellence and dedication to serving our Nation’s heroes.

Steven L. Lieberman, MD, MBA

Acting Under Secretary for Health

Erica M. Scavella, MD, FACP, FACHE,

Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Health

# # #



