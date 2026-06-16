Committed to Excellence: Orlando VA Healthcare System Enhances Care, Access, and Outcomes for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

June 16, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) has once again been recognized among the nation’s highest-performing hospitals, earning a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the third consecutive year.

This distinction reflects excellence in patient outcomes, safety, patient experience, readmissions, and timely, effective care.

The CMS Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating is one of the nation’s most recognized measures of hospital performance. OVAHCS joins an elite group of healthcare organizations achieving the highest rating available and remains committed to delivering world-class care to the more than 149,000 Veterans served throughout Central Florida.

“Receiving a CMS 5-Star rating for the third year in a row is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our employees, volunteers, trainees, and community partners who work tirelessly to provide exceptional care to Veterans,” said Timothy J. Cooke, Director and CEO of the Orlando VA Healthcare System. “This recognition demonstrates our commitment to quality, safety, innovation, and ensuring Veterans receive the healthcare they have earned and deserve.”

CMS evaluates hospitals using measures in five key areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission rates, patient experience, and timely and effective care. The Orlando VA Healthcare System’s continued top-tier performance reflects its culture of continuous improvement and Veteran-centered care.

In addition to earning the CMS 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating, Orlando VA has received numerous recognitions for quality and patient experience in recent years, including:

Recognition for achieving top-tier patient satisfaction scores through CMS’s Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), highlighting Veterans’ trust and confidence in the care they receive.

National recognition through the Veterans Health Administration’s Patient Safety Program of Excellence designation , recognizing Orlando VA’s leadership in patient safety, quality outcomes, and Veteran-centered care.

recognizing Orlando VA’s leadership in patient safety, quality outcomes, and Veteran-centered care. The Orlando VA Healthcare System’s Community Living Center (CLC) has earned national recognition as a five‑star facility, a designation that reflects its high quality of long‑term care and patient experience.

Beyond these national recognitions, Orlando VA Healthcare System continues to distinguish itself through operational excellence and innovation. During the past year, the healthcare system expanded services and access for Veterans through:

Expansion of women Veterans’ health services and facilities.

Continued growth of telehealth programs and virtual care options to include TECS (Technology-based Eye Care Services) and Tele-Derm.

Addition of urgent care at Viera and Daytona Beach and expansion of urgent care hours at Lake Baldwin.

Addition and expansion of specialty services, including Medicine, Surgery, Mental Health, and Prosthetics.

Nationally recognized robotic surgery and bronchoscopy program achievements.

Sustained improvements in access to care, consult management, and appointment scheduling timeliness.

These accomplishments support Orlando VA’s mission of providing exceptional healthcare and improving the health and well-being of the Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors it serves.



To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.