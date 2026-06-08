Daytona Beach VA Clinic Expands Access to Care with New Urgent Care Services for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

June 8, 2026

Daytona Beach, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) now offers urgent care services at the Daytona Beach VA Clinic, located at 1776 N. Williamson Blvd., providing Veterans with greater access to timely, convenient care close to home.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and offers urgent care services for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require prompt medical attention but do not warrant an emergency room visit.

Services are available for conditions such as minor cuts, burns, wounds, infections, skin irritations, cold and flu symptoms, and other urgent medical needs. The addition of urgent care services helps ensure Veterans can receive treatment quickly, reducing unnecessary trips to emergency departments and improving overall access to care.

“This expansion represents another important milestone in our commitment to delivering world-class health care to the Veterans we serve,” said Timothy J. Cooke, Medical Center Director and CEO of the Orlando VA Healthcare System. “By offering urgent care services at the Daytona Beach VA Clinic, we are improving access, convenience, and timely treatment for Veterans throughout the region. Veterans deserve care when they need it, and this service helps us meet that promise.”

Located within the Daytona Beach VA Clinic, the urgent care center is staffed by skilled health care professionals dedicated to providing personalized, high-quality care in a welcoming environment.

“The addition of urgent care services allows us to better meet the evolving health care needs of our Veteran population,” said Dr. Linda Yarris-Ewart, Chief Medical Officer at the Daytona Beach VA Clinic. “Many health concerns cannot wait for a scheduled appointment, and this service gives Veterans another option to receive prompt evaluation and treatment from a team they know and trust.”

Veterans interested in learning more about urgent care services or other available programs at the Daytona Beach VA Clinic, please visit: Daytona Beach VA Clinic | VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

Media representatives interested in covering the expanded urgent care services at the Daytona Beach VA Clinic may contact the Orlando VA Healthcare System Office of Public Affairs at vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov or .

About the Daytona Beach VA Clinic

The Daytona Beach VA Clinic is part of the Orlando VA Healthcare System and provides comprehensive outpatient health care services to Veterans across Central Florida. The clinic offers primary care, mental health services, women’s health care, laboratory services, audiology, physical therapy, and specialty care designed to meet the unique needs of America’s Veterans.

For more information, contact the Orlando VA Healthcare System Public Affairs Office at .

Visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, to subscribe and receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS, or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,931 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 159 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay, and Tavares.