Dinontas Joins Forces with Orlando VA to Support Veterans

November 5, 2025

Orlando, FL - Orlando, FL - On November 14, 2025, Dinontas, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Veterans in need, is proud to partner with the Orlando VA Medical Center to provide critical assistance to an estimated 100 Veterans.

On this day of service, Veterans currently supported by the Orlando VA Medical Center, many of whom have previously experienced homelessness and continue to face financial, physical, and emotional challenges, will receive backpacks filled with brand-new clothing and essential hygiene items. The effort is part of a collaborative initiative between Dinontas and the VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE), both committed to restoring dignity and meeting the basic needs of those who served our nation.

Dinontas brings its mission of empowering disadvantaged Veterans to this partnership, offering both resources and personal support. Together with the Orlando VA Medical Center, offering primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, surgery, orthopedics, dentistry, vision care (optometry), hearing loss (audiology), and more to Veterans and other vulnerable Floridians, this initiative demonstrates the power of community collaboration.

Since 2019, this joint effort has delivered more than 85,000 pounds of new clothing and assistance to over 8,500 veterans across the state. This event continues the legacy, offering practical relief and restoring hope to those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Dinontas is a nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifices of veterans by providing essential items, mental health support, and meaningful connections to those in need.

Volunteer projects will include:

Dinontas and Local volunteers will sort boxes of donated items secured by Dinontas and their partners.

Volunteers will assist Veterans with selecting a few new clothing.

Volunteers will provide those items to the Veterans served at the Orlando VA Medical Center.

WHO: Spokespeople available for interviews include:

Ron Cimo, Dinontas [On-Site Contact: 321-830-9204]

Cristina MercadoAcevedo, CDCE Chief, Orlando VA Medical Center [On-Site Contact: 407-256-2160]

WHERE: Orlando VA Medical Center, 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827

WHEN: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Cristina MercadoAcevedo, CDCE Chief, Orlando VA Healthcare System, at Cristina.MercadoAcevedo@va.gov or 407-256-2160 or Ron Cimo at giving@doinontas.org or 321-830-9204.

About Dinontas

Dinontas is Greek for Giving. We are a faith based 501(c)3 organization who continue to work with charities all across the globe and have made a difference in the lives of those in need. Our mission is sourcing food, hygiene items and clothing for less advantaged Veterans and fund raising for shipping costs. We have an amazing network of charity organizations and manufacturers willing to donate to our mission. For more information visit Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter



