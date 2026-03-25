Dinontas to Provide Free Clothing and Essential Items to Veterans at Daytona Beach VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 25, 2026

Daytona, FL - On Friday, March 27, 2026, Dinontas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Veterans in need, will partner with the Daytona Beach VA Clinic to host a free clothing distribution event for local Veterans.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., or until all items have been distributed, Veterans will have the opportunity to receive a backpack filled with brand-new clothing and essential hygiene items. This event will take place at the Daytona Beach VA Clinic, located at 1776 N Williamson Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.



Clothing will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and Veterans will be able to select the clothing items that best meet their needs. The event is designed to provide not only essential resources, but also dignity, choice, and support to those who have served.



This effort reflects the continued collaboration between Dinontas and VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE), working together to address the ongoing basic needs of Veterans.



Since 2019, Dinontas and its partners have delivered more than 85,000 pounds of new clothing and assistance to over 8,500 Veterans across Florida. This event continues that mission, ensuring Veterans have access to necessities while strengthening community support systems.



About Dinontas

Dinontas is a nonprofit organization committed to honoring Veterans by providing essential items, mental health support, and meaningful connections to those in need. Through partnerships with community organizations and donors, Dinontas works to restore dignity and improve quality of life for disadvantaged Veterans.



WHO: Spokespeople available for interviews include:

Ron Cimo, Dinontas [On-Site Contact: ]

] Tony Viana, CDCE Specialist, Daytona Beach VA Clinic [On-Site Contact: ]



WHAT:

Free clothing and hygiene item distribution event for Veterans



WHEN:

Friday, March 27, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (or until supplies are exhausted)



WHERE:

Daytona Beach VA Clinic

1776 N Williamson Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32117



CONTACT: For more information, please contact Tony Viana, CDCE Specialist, Daytona Beach VA Clinic , at tony.viana@va.gov or or Ron Cimo at giving@doinontas.org or .

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov