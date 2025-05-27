Domiciliary Ribbon Cutting Unveils Healing Mural

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2025

Orlando , FL — Veterans, staff, students, and community members gathered recently at the Orlando VA Healthcare System’s (OVAHCS) domiciliary for a special ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating a new mural created by students from Lake Highland Preparatory School.

The vibrant artwork, featuring a roseate spoonbill native to Florida, now brightens the entryway of the domiciliary and symbolizes serenity and resilience — qualities deeply connected to the journey of healing for many Veterans.

The mural, a collaborative project between the Lake Highland Art Club and the Orlando VA, was unveiled with heartfelt remarks from leadership and student artists, recognizing the impact of art in the recovery process.

“This mural isn’t just a piece of art — it’s a powerful reminder of connection, healing, and hope,” said Dr. Rivera Cruz, Chief of Mental Health at the Orlando VA Healthcare System.

Dr. Riviera Cruz also stated, “The domiciliary is the VA’s oldest program, tracing back to 1865 when President Lincoln signed the law to establish a home for sick and injured Union Veterans. That mission continues today, and creating an environment that supports recovery is part of how we serve our Veterans. We are so grateful to Cleo Richardson, Kiera Meyers, and the talented students who brought this beautiful vision to life.”

Cleo Richardson, President of the Lake Highland Art Club, shared how the project unfolded and what it meant to her and her peers.

Richardson continued, “Over a couple weekends, a dedicated group of student artists volunteered their time and talents to bring this mural to life. Each artist was chosen for their strengths, passion, and commitment. We selected the roseate spoonbill not only for its vibrant beauty but for what it represents — resilience, serenity, and a deep connection to nature. We wanted to create a space that feels positive, peaceful, and welcoming for everyone who walks by.”

Richardson added, “Throughout the process, we received so much support from the VA staff, residents, and our school that this became more than just an art project — it became a labor of love. We’re incredibly proud and thankful to have been part of it.”

The mural now stands as a visual tribute to the strength and spirit of Veterans and reflects the importance of community partnerships in supporting those who served. The ceremony concluded with applause, photos, and quiet moments of reflection as guests took in the mural’s peaceful beauty — a new landmark in the ongoing mission of Veteran healing.

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.