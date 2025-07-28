New Urgent Care Clinic Opens at Viera VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

Viera , FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System is pleased to announce the opening of a new Urgent Care Clinic at the Viera VA Clinic, providing timely and convenient care for Veterans in need of same-day medical attention.

The new clinic will operate Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., offering services to address non-life-threatening medical conditions, such as minor cuts, burns, wounds, infections, irritations, cold or flu symptoms, and other non-life threatening but urgent needs.



“The establishment of this urgent care clinic guarantees that Veterans will receive quality, immediate care during critical times,” stated Dr. Brandon Wormsbacher, Chief Medical Officer at the Viera VA Clinic. “We are dedicated to addressing the healthcare needs of our Veteran community, and this clinic represents a crucial advancement in enhancing access to care.”



Located within the Viera VA Clinic, the urgent care facility is staffed with skilled healthcare professionals who are dedicated to providing personalized and efficient care. This expansion reflects the Orlando VA Healthcare System’s ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and ensuring Veterans receive the attention they deserve in a timely manner.



For more information about the new urgent care clinic or the services available at the Viera VA Clinic, please visit: https://www.va.gov/orlando-health-care/locations/viera-va-clinic/.

Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.go or by calling 407-840-6967.

