Orlando Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) Program Leads the Nation in Veteran Care

September 12, 2025

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System’s (OVAHCS) Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) program proudly announces that it is currently serving the highest number of Veterans among all HBPC programs in the United States.

The program is providing essential care to more than 800 vulnerable Veterans, addressing complex medical, functional, and social needs that often prevent these individuals from receiving care in traditional healthcare settings.

The Orlando HBPC program provides comprehensive, interdisciplinary primary care services directly in the homes of Veterans. This approach ensures that Veterans receive the personalized and timely care they need when outpatient clinic visits are neither possible nor recommended.

“Our dedicated HBPC team is committed to delivering high-quality care to Veterans in the comfort of their own homes,” said Jessica McDaniel, HBPC Program Director. “We understand the unique challenges our Veterans face, and our goal is to improve their quality of life through coordinated, home-based medical care.”

Orlando HBPC consists of 12 interdisciplinary teams covering six Central Florida counties: Lake, Osceola, Orange, Seminole, Brevard, and Volusia. Each team includes a primary care provider, nurse manager, social worker, rehabilitation therapist, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, psychiatrist, dietitian, and psychologist. In total, the program has 96 clinical and non-clinical team members dedicated to supporting Veterans in the program.

The success of Orlando HBPC is reflected in the measurable improvements in Veteran outcomes. Veterans enrolled in HBPC experienced:

• 46% reduction in inpatient admissions

• 69% reduction in inpatient days

• 24% reduction in emergency department encounters

• 59% reduction in emergency department inpatient days

These outcomes demonstrate the program’s effectiveness in reducing hospitalizations and emergency visits by proactively managing Veterans’ health needs at home.

Veterans may qualify for HBPC if they have conditions that make clinic-based care not possible or not recommended, such as impaired mobility, difficulty coping with clinic environments due to cognitive or physical limitations, and if they require frequent coordinated interventions or experience recurrent hospitalizations.

The Orlando VA’s HBPC program reflects the VA’s commitment to reaching Veterans wherever they are, ensuring those with the greatest challenges continue to receive world-class care.

For more information about Orlando VA’s Home-Based Primary Care program, Veterans and their families may speak with their primary care provider.

Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the Office of Public Affairs by emailing vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.go or by calling 407-840-6967.



For more information, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs



Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.