Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, City Commissioners, and the Community to Honor Veterans at the 27th Annual Veterans Day Parade

PRESS RELEASE

October 30, 2026

Orlando, FL - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his Veterans Advisory Council, in partnership with Orlando VA Healthcare System and Tavistock, will honor the courageous men and women of the armed forces at the 27th annual City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Lake Nona Town Center.

The theme for the 2026 parade, “Veterans Helping Veterans and Their Families,” connects the enduring symbols of our nation’s history with the continued legacy of military service. As our country marks America’s 250th anniversary, this year’s celebration pays special tribute to those who have answered the call to serve and the families who support them.

WHO:

The parade will consist of a variety of participants including men and women from more than 75 Central Florida veteran organizations, active-duty military, high school JROTCs and the UCF Army ROTCs. Local youth bands, dance troupes and Girl Scouts are some highlights of the community organizations joining us.

The three grand marshals, all of whom have exemplified the theme of “Veterans Helping Veterans and Their Families,” will lead the parade:

Major General (Retired) Robert L. Edmonson II - 33-year service in the United States Army

Christine Shannon – Sergeant First Class, US Army - 26.5-year service in the United States Army

AJ John - Non-Commissioned Officer (E6), 20-year service in the United States Air Force

WHEN:

Saturday, November 7, 2026

10:45 a.m. - Opening Ceremony

11a.m. - Parade Starts

WHERE:

The opening ceremony will take place in Lake Nona Town Center.

The parade will begin in Lake Nona Town Center before heading down Veterans Way towards the Orlando VA Hospital and then returning to the town center.

ATTENDEE PARKING AND TRAVEL INFORMATION:

Parade spectators should utilize the Lake Nona Town Center garage (6955 Lake Nona Blvd.); the Wave Hotel Parking garage (5900 Wave Hotel Dr) or the VA Medical Center Lake Nona (13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827) for parking.

Road closures associated with parade staging and along the parade route will run from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Veterans Way from Laureate Blvd to Benjamin Adam Drive, Benjamin Adam Drive from Veterans Way to Tavistock Lakes Blvd. and Lake Nona Blvd. from Veterans Way to Tavistock Lakes Blvd.

For information on parking and road closures related to the parade, visit orlando.gov/VeteransParade.

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility—the highest level of complexity—in 2021. With more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of approximately $2.5 billion, Orlando VAHCS serves more than 149,000 Veterans throughout Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center has also received five-star CMS ratings for both quality and patient experience—an achievement highlighted by Becker’s Hospital Review as placing it among only 61 health care systems nationwide, and one of just two in Florida, along with Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, to earn this distinction. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides comprehensive outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Its 65-acre campus includes 126 acute inpatient beds; specialized medical, surgical and mental health services; advanced diagnostic capabilities; a large multispecialty outpatient clinic; and a 120-bed Community Living Center. The campus also includes a 60-bed Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program/Domiciliary, while a second 56-bed program is located at the Lake Baldwin Campus. Outpatient services are provided at health care centers in Lake Baldwin and Viera; a multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach; and community-based outpatient clinics in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay, and Tavares.