Orlando VA Celebrates Grand Opening of New Veterans Food Pantry

PRESS RELEASE

October 23, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS), in partnership with Soldiers’ Angels, celebrated the official opening of its new Veterans Food Pantry with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 22 at the Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona.

The pantry is now open and ready to provide nutritious food assistance to Veterans and their families experiencing food insecurity across Central Florida.

The new pantry marks a historic milestone as the first Soldiers’ Angels food pantry in the nation to operate within a VA facility. This first-of-its-kind partnership brings food assistance directly to Veterans at the location where they receive their health care, helping reduce barriers to accessing essential resources.

Following a soft opening Sept. 24, the pantry provides a welcoming, grocery-style experience where Veterans can select food items based on their individual preferences, dietary needs, and food restrictions. Both perishable and non-perishable items are available, allowing Veterans to choose foods that best meet their households' needs.

“This partnership is about making sure Veterans facing food insecurity have another place to turn for support,” said Cristina Mercado Acevedo, Chief, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). “Just as importantly, the pantry gives Veterans the opportunity to choose foods that work for them and their families while being treated with dignity and respect.”

The pantry serves Veterans enrolled in care through OVAHCS who need food assistance, with the capacity to support up to 60 Veteran families during each biweekly distribution event.

Food Pantry Hours and Registration

Food distributions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on select Thursdays through Dec. 17. Upcoming distribution dates include Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. The program is expected to expand to weekly distributions in the future.

Veterans interested in receiving food assistance are encouraged to visit the Orlando VA Soldiers’ Angels Veterans Food Pantry webpage to learn more about the program, eligibility and how to register for upcoming food distributions.

The Veterans Food Pantry is a collaborative initiative between Soldiers’ Angels and OVAHCS CDCE, providing another resource to help Veterans and their families access nutritious food and additional support.

Veterans seeking more information or community members interested in volunteering may contact OVAHCS CDCE at vhaorlvoluntaary@va.gov or .



To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Daytona Beach, Lake Baldwin, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.