Orlando VA Healthcare System Advances on its Journey to ANCC Pathway to Excellence® Designation

PRESS RELEASE

December 16, 2025

Orlando , FL - The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) is advancing in its journey toward earning the prestigious American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Pathway to Excellence® designation.

An international recognition for organizations that create and sustain positive practice environments where nurses excel, and Veterans receive high-quality, compassionate care.

The ANCC Pathway to Excellence framework serves as a “road map” for building and validating healthy work environments through six essential standards: shared decision-making, leadership, quality, safety, well-being, and professional development. Research in nursing and workforce science shows that when these standards are fully integrated into an organization’s culture, the result is stronger teamwork, improved outcomes, and a workplace where staff feel valued and empowered.

“Pathway to Excellence is more than a nursing initiative; it’s a commitment to our people,” said Dr. Suzette McNeil, Associate Director for Patient Care Services. “By embracing these standards, we are strengthening the foundation of our practice environment, supporting our frontline nurses, and ultimately enhancing the care we deliver to Veterans every day. This journey reflects our dedication to creating a culture where staff feel supported, heard, and able to grow.”

“Over the next several months, during fiscal year 2026, this journey will include developing and writing elements of performance documents that substantiate the culture of excellence we continue to build across the organization,” Dr. McNeil added. “These documents reflect the voices of our nurses and the practices that support a healthy, empowering work environment.”

OVAHCS nursing executive leadership, supported by the Director/CEO, Mr. Timothy Cooke, and the Executive Leadership team, has formally committed to pursuing the designation. The organization is now in an active phase of preparation, which includes engaging frontline nurses as Pathway to Excellence (PTE) Ambassadors. These ambassadors are embedded in work areas across the system and play a vital role in promoting communication, supporting evidence-based practice, and ensuring staff are involved in decisions that affect their work.

“The strength of our organization comes from the people who serve our Veterans,” said Timothy Cooke, Director/CEO, Orlando VA Healthcare System. “Our journey toward Pathway to Excellence demonstrates our commitment to building a workplace where nurses thrive, teams collaborate, and Veterans benefit. By pursuing this designation, we are striving to be an employer of choice and a healthcare system known for excellence.”

Currently, only 15 VA health care facilities nationwide have achieved Pathway to Excellence status. Once designated, Orlando VA Healthcare System would be the first within Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 8 to earn this recognition.

While the Pathway designation is nursing-focused, the impact extends across the entire organization and directly benefits Veterans. Positive practice environments support:

Increased staff satisfaction

Higher retention rates

Greater autonomy in nursing practice

The ability to attract and retain top nursing talent and leaders.

As the organization continues its journey, OVAHCS remains committed to encouraging a culture where employees feel valued and empowered, strengthening its mission to provide world-class care to the nation’s heroes.

For more information regarding the ANCC Pathway to Excellence Journey, contact Janice Muhammad, Assistant Chief Nurse, Designations and Professional Practice Program Manager, and Pathway Program Director.

For more information, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here

Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 149,931 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 159 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.