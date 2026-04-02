Orlando VA Healthcare System Announces 2026 Junior Volunteer Summer Program

PRESS RELEASE

April 2, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Orlando VA Health Care System (OVAHCS) is excited to announce the return of its Junior Volunteer Summer Program for Fiscal Year 2026, offering students ages 14 to 17 a unique opportunity to serve those who have served.

This highly rewarding program provides hands-on experience in a healthcare environment while fostering leadership, responsibility, and community engagement.

“Our Junior Volunteer Summer Program is not just about giving back; it’s about creating an enriching experience for both our volunteers and the Veterans they serve,” said Cristina Mercado Acevedo, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). “We take great pride in a program that is as valuable to students as it is to our Veterans, their families, visitors, caregivers, and staff.”

The Junior Volunteer Program offers a variety of educational and engaging service opportunities designed to enhance the overall healthcare experience for Veterans. Ideal applicants are students with an interest in healthcare and a desire to work alongside professionals while supporting Veterans. Applicants are evaluated based on maturity, reliability, and their ability to interact confidently with patients, staff, and the public.

Participants must commit to a minimum of 100 volunteer hours during the summer program. Students unable to meet this requirement may inquire about occasional volunteer opportunities. Volunteers are expected to follow all program guidelines; failure to do so may result in dismissal.

The program will run from June 3, 2026, through August 6, 2026. Students interested in continuing their service beyond the summer may coordinate with their assigned site specialist.

How to Apply

All Junior Volunteer applications will be accepted on one day only, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Application packets must be submitted by email only to vhaorlvoluntary@va.gov with the subject line “Summer Junior Volunteer – Location Name” by 4:30 p.m. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Late, early, or in-person submissions will not be accepted.

Applications will be accepted for the following locations: Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin, Viera, and Daytona.

Important Date

April 15, 2026: CDCE begins accepting applications via email only until capacity is reached.

Mandatory Orientation Requirements

Parent/Guardian Virtual Orientation (attendance required for program acceptance; choose one):

Friday, May 8, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Friday, May 15, 2026 | 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Student In-Person Orientation (mandatory):

Monday, June 1, 2026 | 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Program Policies

Volunteers will not be assigned to the same service area where a parent or guardian works. No exceptions.

Completion of all required orientation sessions is mandatory prior to program participation.

Applicants should regularly monitor their email for updates regarding onboarding, orientation, and training.

Returning Junior Volunteers must contact their respective site to inquire about reactivation prior to applying.

Participating Sites & Contacts

Lake Nona: Michelle Ortiz Ortiz – michelle.ortizortiz@va.gov; Benjamin Lopez Jr. – benjamin.lopez1@va.gov

Daytona: Tony Viana – tony.viana@va.gov

Viera: Marizza Moreno-Benton – marizza.moreno-benton@va.gov

Lake Baldwin: Lianne Burgos Pereira – lianne.burgospereira@va.gov

For more information about the Junior Volunteer Summer Program, please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at vhaorlvoluntary@va.gov.