Orlando VA Healthcare System Announces New Dietetic Internship Program

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is proud to announce the launch of its Dietetic Internship Program, which has been granted Candidacy for Accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

The program is set to begin in Fall 2025 and will provide supervised practice experiences to prepare future Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs).

The OVAHCS Dietetic Internship Program will offer a comprehensive 41-week training, with a primary focus on medical nutrition therapy and research. Interns will also gain hands-on experience in food service systems and community nutrition rotations. The majority of the training will take place at the Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona, with additional rotations at outpatient clinics in Lake Baldwin, Viera, Clermont, and Kissimmee.

“This program will provide aspiring dietitians with invaluable real-world experience in a variety of clinical settings while serving our nation’s Veterans,” said Giselle M. Diaz Luquis, DCN, MHSN, RDN, Dietetic Internship Director.

Diaz Luquis expressed, “We are excited to offer a curriculum that not only emphasizes evidence-based nutrition care but also integrates research and innovation.”

The program will accept four interns for the 2025 academic year. Interns will have the opportunity to learn from experienced preceptors who practice at one of the highest levels within the VA system. The curriculum includes the Nutrition Care Process, Nutrition Focused Physical Exam, and specialized training in nutrition support. Additionally, interns will complete a research project to apply the scientific method in a real-world setting.

Mary Lu Williams, Food and Nutrition Chief highlights, “The Orlando VA is committed to providing a high-quality educational experience that fosters professional growth.”

Williams further states, “Our goal is to equip interns with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the evolving field of dietetics while ensuring they are well-prepared to support the nutritional needs of Veterans.”

The application process will be conducted through the Dietetics Inclusive Centralized Application Service (DICAS). Candidates must meet admission requirements, including U.S. citizenship, completion of an ACEND-accredited Didactic Program in Dietetics (DPD), and a graduate degree.

For more information, visit OVAHCS Dietetic Internship Program, or contact Giselle M. Diaz Luquis at Giselle.Diaz-Luquis@va.gov.



The OVAHCS serves more than 140,000 Veterans across Central Florida and operates under the core values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence (I CARE).

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov