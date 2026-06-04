Orlando VA Healthcare System Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Freedom Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

June 4, 2026

Orlando, FL, FL - The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) invites Veterans, employees, family members, and the community to attend its Freedom 250 Celebration and Resource Fair on June 26, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando VA Medical Center - first floor Atrium Hallway and Canteen Lobby.

RSVP is requested for those planning to attend.

The event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States and recognizes the generations of Veterans whose service and sacrifice have helped preserve the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

As the nation marks this historic milestone, the Freedom 250 Celebration will provide attendees an opportunity to reflect on America’s journey, honor those who have defended the nation throughout its history and connect with valuable VA programs and services.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a time to celebrate our nation’s enduring ideals of freedom, service, and opportunity,” said Timothy Cooke, Director and CEO of the Orlando VA Healthcare System. “Veterans have played a vital role in shaping and defending our nation for 250 years. This celebration is an opportunity to honor their contributions, recognize their sacrifices, and connect them with the benefits and resources they have earned through their service.”

Attendees will have access to a variety of resources and information, including:

Veterans benefits and claims assistance

Accept claims

Establish Compensation Claims

Provide status on pending claims

Provide info on how to get claims started

Eligibility and enrollment services

PACT Act information and toxic exposure screenings

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) resources and support services

Outreach and community resource information

VA health care programs and services

Educational materials, giveaways, and more

Representatives from multiple VA programs and services will be available throughout the event to answer questions and assist Veterans with accessing benefits and care.

The Freedom 250 Celebration and Resource Fair is free and open to all Veterans, their families, caregivers, employees, and community members.

Parking is available in both the east and west parking garages, as well as the south parking lot near the emergency department.

For more information, contact the Orlando VA Healthcare System Public Affairs Office at or vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov.

Visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, to subscribe and receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS, or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2.4B and serves more than 149,931 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient, and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 159 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 56 beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Lake Baldwin, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay, and Tavares.