Orlando VA Healthcare System Encourages Veterans to Take Control of Their Health During Great American Smokeout

PRESS RELEASE

October 23, 2026

Orlando, FL - The Great American Smokeout will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at all Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) sites of care serving Veterans across Central Florida.

Throughout the event, Veterans will have the opportunity to discover new tools, resources, and support available to improve their overall health and well-being. OVAHCS professionals from medical and mental health services will be available to share information about tobacco use treatment, healthier lifestyle choices and services designed to support long-term wellness.



“The Great American Smokeout is an opportunity to remind Veterans that they have a team standing beside them every step of the way,” said Dr. Laurie Wolf, Ph.D. “Whether someone is ready to quit today, considering making a change, or simply looking for ways to improve their health, we want them to know that VA has resources and support to help them succeed.”



According to the American Cancer Society, “Tobacco use can affect nearly every part of the body, increasing the risk of heart disease, lung disease, cancer and other serious health conditions. Quitting offers important health benefits at any age, and making even one positive change can be the beginning of a healthier future.”



Veterans interested in more information can stop by one of our resource tables at any OVAHCS participating facility or visit: https://veterans.smokefree.gov/.



For more information, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS, or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.



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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, Lake Baldwin and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.