Orlando VA Healthcare System Expands Primary Care West and Women’s Clinic to Better Serve Female Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

May 12, 2026

Orlando, FL - Executive leadership at the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS), are proud to announce the expansion of its Primary Care West and Women’s Clinic, a significant step forward in enhancing care for Central Florida’s growing population of women Veterans.

The new space will welcome its first patient on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.



This expansion marks the first phase of a larger initiative to establish a state-of-the-art Women’s Health Center, where primary and specialty care services will be co-located to provide a more seamless, comprehensive care experience. The project directly supports OVAHCS’s commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care tailored to the unique needs of women Veterans.



“This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring women Veterans receive the highest standard of care in a space designed specifically for them,” said OVAHCS Chief of Staff, Lisa Zacher, MD, MACP, FCCP. “By co-locating primary and specialty services, we are improving access, coordination, and the overall patient experience.”



Phase 1 of the project includes an 8,237-square-foot expansion dedicated to primary care services. The newly constructed space features:

10 exam rooms (3 equipped with private restrooms)

1 treatment room with a private restroom

1 procedure room with a private restroom

3 consult rooms

5 offices

1 dedicated lactation room

A new reception area and expanded waiting room



Phase 2, currently under construction, will include a 1,876-square-foot renovation to house specialty care services, further enhancing the integrated care model for women Veterans.



Once complete, the Women’s Health Center will offer a modern, welcoming environment designed to improve access, privacy, and convenience—ensuring women Veterans receive comprehensive care in one centralized location.



The Orlando VA Healthcare System remains dedicated to expanding services and infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of the Veterans it serves.



For more information about services available at the Orlando VA Healthcare System, please visit www.orlando.va.gov.



Media interested in hosting a media engagement to highlight this milestone/historical expansion can reach out to vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov to make arrangements.

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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) was designated as a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $2B and serves more than 149,000 Veterans in Central Florida.

The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, an Outpatient Clinic in Lake Baldwin, Orlando, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.