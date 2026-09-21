Orlando VA Healthcare System Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Events Across Central Florida

PRESS RELEASE

September 21, 2026

Orlando, FL - In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) will host a series of breast cancer awareness events throughout October 2026 at VA locations across Central Florida.

Veterans, their families, caregivers, and VA staff are invited to participate in events throughout October as OVAHCS raises awareness about breast cancer prevention and early detection, honors the strength and courage of survivors, and recognizes all those whose lives have been impacted by the disease. Through educational outreach, resource tables, and awareness walks at select locations, participants will have opportunities to learn about available resources and support, connect with others, and stand together in support of the breast cancer community.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month allows us to bring our Veteran community together around awareness, early detection, and meaningful support,” said Theresa Zephirin, Orlando VA Healthcare System Women Veteran Program Manager. “Whether someone is navigating a diagnosis, celebrating survivorship, supporting a loved one, or simply wants to learn more about their health, we want them to know that VA is here with resources, compassion, and a community ready to stand beside them.”

October 2026 Breast Cancer Awareness Events

Oct. 1 – Lake Nona: Event from 9 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon.

Event from 9 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon. Oct. 5 – Daytona: Event from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon.

Event from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon. Oct. 6 – Clermont: Resource tabling from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; awareness walk at 3 p.m.

Resource tabling from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; awareness walk at 3 p.m. Oct. 8 – Lake Baldwin: Resource tabling from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon.

Resource tabling from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon. Oct. 8 – Kissimmee: Resource tabling from 9 a.m. to noon.

Resource tabling from 9 a.m. to noon. Oct. 9 – Deltona: Resource tabling from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Resource tabling from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 13 – Viera: Resource tabling from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon.

Resource tabling from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon. Oct. 14 – Tavares: Resource tabling from 10 a.m. to noon; awareness walk at noon.

OVAHCS encourages Veterans, families, and staff to wear pink, participate in an awareness walk at participating locations, visit the resource tables, and help spread the message that early detection and support matter.

Individuals who wish to be acknowledged during an event are encouraged to contact the Orlando VA Healthcare System in advance.

For more information or to participate, contact Theresa Zephirin, Women Veteran Program Manager, at or theresa.zephirin@va.gov.

To learn more about the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: @OVAHCS, follow us on Instagram at: @OVAHCS, or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS.



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Established in October 2006, the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) was designated a 1a facility (most complex) in 2021, with more than 5,660 employees and an annual budget of $1.5B and serves more than 131,000 Veterans in Central Florida. The Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency services. Lake Nona’s 65-acre medical campus encompasses 134 acute inpatient beds, providing complex Medical/Surgical/Mental Health specialty care, advanced diagnostic services, and a large multispecialty outpatient clinic, as well as a 120-bed Community Living Center, two Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs/Domiciliaries (60-beds located at the Lake Nona Campus and 58-beds at the Lake Baldwin Campus). Outpatient services are provided at a Health Care Center in Viera, a Multispecialty Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Daytona Beach, Lake Baldwin and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Deltona, Palm Bay and Tavares.